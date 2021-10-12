eBay takes up to $550 off cert. refurb Samsung Galaxy S20 series with bundled gift cards

Samsung is partnering with eBay to bundle upwards of $100 gift cards with its lineup of unlocked previous-generation Galaxy smartphones in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free across the board and everything includes a 2-year warranty. Our top pick is the Galaxy S20 Ultra at $950 with a $100 gift card. Originally fetching $1,400 and still selling for as much at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to $550 in savings from the combined value and delivers the best price of the year.

Centered around a 6.9-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Samsung’s S20 Ultra delivers all-day battery life and a camera array with 100x Space Zoom for capturing hi-res images from up to 300-feet away. Other notable features here include 5G connectivity, expandable microSD card storage, and reverse wireless charging. All of these specs make the S20 Ultra a compelling option for those who aren’t quite sold on the newer S21 series devices. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Refurbished Samsung Galaxy discounts:

Everything in today’s refurbished eBay promotion comes backed by a 2-year warranty alongside added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more. We just recently took a hands-on look at the experience of buying from the eBay Certified Refurbished Program, and were pretty impressed by how good of a value you actually get. Which of course is only made better by the added savings you’ll find above.

Though if you’re in the market for the latest from Samsung, we just saw the Galaxy Z Flip 5G drop in price at Amazon with $79 in savings attached. That joins the all-time low we saw go live last week on yet another of the new foldables, with Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G at $249 off. Both of these deliver unique folding designs to pair with all of the other latest tech from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G features:

The ultimate 5G powerhouse with an unparalleled new camera and unprecedented 100x Space Zoom. Bring a pro-level studio wherever you go with Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G’s super-speed processing and complete pro kit of camera features – including the groundbreaking 100x Space Zoom and cutting-edge AI – in an immersive 6. 9” Infinity-O display.

