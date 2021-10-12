EVGA’s wireless X20 gaming mouse returns to low of $60, more from $30

Amazon is currently offering a selection of EVGA gaming peripherals on sale. Our favorite is the X20 Wireless Gaming Mouse for $59.99 shipped. Down from $75 at Amazon, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before. As the latest mouse from EVGA, you’ll find some unique features, including five customizable profiles, 10 buttons, and an adjustable DPI of up to 16,000. The quick-response internal switches require only 10 grams of force to activate, and the optical sensor array also has 3-dimensional reading up to 3mm away from your desk or mouse pad. You can head over to our launch coverage for a closer look, then hit the jump for more EVGA deals.

More EVGA discounts:

Don’t forget that there’s also the Razer Pro Type on sale for $105 at an all-time low, the Nari Ultimate at $130, WD_BLACK’s SN750 NVMe SSD for $225, and the Epic Daily Deal at Amazon that has components and more up to 30% off with prices from $14.

More on the EVGA X20 Mouse:

  • Triple Sensor 3-Dimension Array Tech
  • Quick Responding Mechanism
  • On the fly DPI Settings + 5 Onboard Profiles
  • Ergomic Design with Sniper Button
  • 3 Modes of connection 2.4Ghz / Bluetooth / USB wired

