WD_BLACK SN750 NVMe Internal 3,400MB/s SSD hits Amazon low at $225 (Reg. $300+)

Amazon is now offering the 2TB WD_BLACK SN750 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid-State Drive for $225.02 shipped. Regularly closer to $300 or more at Amazon, this drive is on sale for $250 at Newegg and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This is a Gen3 PCIe, M.2 2280 SSD that can move data at up to 3,400MB/s and makes for a great option to center your new gaming rig around. According to WD, it “is the perfect component to complement systems with RBG lighting or other cooling technologies” as well. Rated 4+ stars at Newegg and you’ll find more details below.

You can save quite a bit if you can do with the smaller 1TB option at $120 shipped. In fact, you can score the 1TB model with the Heatsink included for $140, which is still well under the price of today’s lead deal.

Just be sure to dive into our hands-on review for the WD Black SN750 SE Battlefield 2042 edition as well as the WD Black D30. We also just recently got our first look at he new Seagate 1TB Xbox Game Drive which bring solid state speeds to the mix alongside the green LED bars and more. You can get all of the details on that right here.

More on the BLACK SN750 NVMe SSD:

An exclusive WD BLACK SSD dashboard with gaming mode improves game performance

Non-heatsink model available in capacities ranging from 250GB to 4TB

Ideal for enthusiasts building custom desktops or gaming rigs

NVMe drive not compatible with SATA interface

