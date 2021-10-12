Elevate HomePod, Echo, or Assistant speakers with two outlet shelves at $3.50 each (50% off)

The official Wali storefront at Amazon is offering two of its Smart Speaker Outlet Shelves for $7 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $14, today’s offer does in fact shave 50% off and newly marks lowest offer we have tracked. Untamed wires can make a slick space look cluttered really quickly. With this wall mount you’ll be able to keep exposed cables to a minimum and benefit from keeping your desk or counter clear of an Echo, HomePod, Assistant, and many other devices. It is capable of upholding devices that weigh up to 10 pounds and it boasts a sleek appearance that is bound to blend well in just about any space.

If you aren’t convinced that you want a shell and would settle for some extra outlets instead, GE’s wall tap is under $4 Prime shipped. This way you can turn one outlet into three, which can come in handy if your smart speaker has stolen a vital power source. This will not only make up for the lost power source from your smart speaker, but add two more on top of that.

Still haven’t adopted a smart speaker? If not, Amazon’s latest Echo devices are discounted as low as $25. You can also bag the Bitty Boomers Grogu Bluetooth Speaker for $7. Other deals that you may find intriguing range from the elago Locator Apple TV remote case at $14 to Dell’s eco-friendly Pro Slim Backpack at $20.

Wali Smart Speaker Outlet Shelves features:

Built-in cable management with cord storage area lets you neatly coil and hide cables away. Horizontal raised grooves hold devices in place. Detachable bottom hooks hold keys, tags, necklace, lanyard and other lightweight items.

Sleek modern design compliments any room and wall. Ideal for cell phones, Google Home Mini, Dot, Sonos One, power tools, toothbrush, and keys.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!