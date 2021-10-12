Smartphone Accessories: Bitty Boomers Grogu Bluetooth Speaker $7 (Save 65%), more

Woot is now offering the Bitty Boomers Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu Mini Bluetooth Speaker for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Down from the usual $20 price tag, you’re looking at 65% in savings alongside a new all-time low that’s $9 under our previous mention. This compact Bitty Boomers speaker delivers a unique design of Grogu while packing 4-hour battery life and Bluetooth 5 capabilities. While it’s not going to replace one of those room-filling speakers, I’ve been using one of these for more casual listening and am surprised by just how loud Grogu can get without distorting the audio.

Impossibly tiny, unbearably cute, with out-of-this-galaxy sound. Bitty Boomers are ultra-portable wireless Bluetooth speakers. Don’t be fooled, what they lack in size, they make up for with clear, powerful, room filling sound. Designed with portability in mind, take Bitty Boomers on every journey. Standing at 2″ tall, they can easily be placed in a pocket, gym bag, purse, etc.

For more immersive sound, you can pair two Bitty Boomer speakers together! Battery lasts up to 4 hours, depending on your volume level. Bitty Boomers even doubles as a selfie remote. Just open your phone’s camera app while connected to your Bitty Boomer. Short-press the power button once to take a photo.