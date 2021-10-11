Dell’s eco-friendly Pro Slim Backpack dives to new low of $20 Prime shipped (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering the Dell Pro Slim Backpack for $20 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $40, today’s offer takes 50% off, beats Dell’s sale offer by 37%, and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This eco-friendly bag sports a clean look and enough room for any MacBook in Apple’s current lineup and other similarly-sized laptops. Dell manufactures this backpack with “earth-friendly solution-dyeing processes that generate 90% less wastewater, 62% less CO2 emissions, and use 29% less energy.” The entire backpack is coated in a water-resistant protective coating, helping boost protection from liquid damage.

Dell Pro Slim Backpack features:

Dependable everyday companion

Maximum protection for your devices

Lightweight and comfortable to carry

