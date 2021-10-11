Dell’s eco-friendly Pro Slim Backpack dives to new low of $20 Prime shipped (Save 50%)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsDell
50% off $20

Amazon is offering the Dell Pro Slim Backpack for $20 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $40, today’s offer takes 50% off, beats Dell’s sale offer by 37%, and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This eco-friendly bag sports a clean look and enough room for any MacBook in Apple’s current lineup and other similarly-sized laptops. Dell manufactures this backpack with “earth-friendly solution-dyeing processes that generate 90% less wastewater, 62% less CO2 emissions, and use 29% less energy.” The entire backpack is coated in a water-resistant protective coating, helping boost protection from liquid damage.

Take charge of small accessories in you new backpack when you also grab Cocoon’s GRID-IT Organizer at $15. This handy add-on affordably upgrades your travel experience by keeping gear tidily held in place. I have been a huge fan of Cocoon products for years now and proudly own two of the company’s bags.

Speaking of Dell, earlier today we spotted its USB-C to 4K60 HDMI and DisplayPort Adapter at $25. And if you like that, you may also want to check out this 9-in-2 USB-C hub for $23 or the deal we found on Amazon’s official Mini Condenser USB Microphone at $36.50. While you’re at it, be sure to peek at today’s coverage of UGREEN’s new 25W USB-C power adapter that will easily fit in your new bag.

Dell Pro Slim Backpack features:

  • Dependable everyday companion
  • Maximum protection for your devices
  • Lightweight and comfortable to carry

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Best PC Gaming Deals Dell

About the Author

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Labor Day Sale, AirPods Max ...
Best of 9to5Toys: MagSafe Battery Pack $84, Apple Watch...
Feel refreshed with Chefman’s Electric Juicer at ...
Skullcandy Vinyl + Indy Fuel wireless earbuds see first...
ASUS ZenWifi AX6600 Tri-Band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system nears ...
Fujifilm’s Instax Mini Liplay isntant camera doub...
Take your gaming PC setup to new heights with Alienware...
Hybrid Tula USB Mic and 8GB portable recorder drops to ...
Show More Comments