Place your soundbar above or below the TV with this $5 mounting bracket (Save 50%)

Wali Electric (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Soundbar Mounting Bracket for $5 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $10, today’s offer shaves $5 off and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked just once before. If you’re like me, you love the audio improvement a soundbar can offer, but don’t particularly enjoy the clutter it can bring. Thankfully this handy mounting bracket is here to streamline things a bit without breaking the bank. It attaches to your television using VESA screws and then lets you affix the soundbar above or below the screen.

Having personally installed the bracket above on one of my TVs, I can tell you first hand that it’s easy to accidentally get some smudges on your screen during the process. Thankfully with today’s savings you can easily cover a package of Sprayway Glass Cleaner Wipes at $2 Prime shipped. Your money will buy 20 versatile wipes that will also be handy in many other situations.

Since we’re talking home theater discounts, did you see that TCL’s new 6-Series Mini-LED 120Hz VRR 4K Google TVs are $100 off? You can also tidy up some home theater cables with this expansive 25-foot raceway kit at $13.50. Oh, and don’t forget that the latest Apple TV 4K is down to $160 alongside the elago Locator Apple TV remote case with an AirTag slot at $14.

WALI Sound Bar Mounting Bracket features:

Compatibility: Sound bar mount bracket fits most 23 to 65 inch TVs. VESA 75x75mm to 600x400mm.

Flexible: Adjustable 3 angled positions with sound bar sitting above or below the TV. Fits most TV Wall mounts (fixed, tilt, full motion, articulating, interactive).

Sturdy Built: The brackets are constructed from black brushed high quality steel to hold sound bars up to 33lbs/15kg.

