Conceal cables with this expansive 25-foot raceway kit at $13.50 (New low, 30% off)

Yecaye Products, LLC (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 304-inch Cable Raceway Concealer Kit for $13.29 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and marks the first time we’ve seen it drop this low. If you want to wall mount your TV but are intimidated by the thought of creating a hole in your wall to hide cords, this kit is here to save the day. It bundles a total of 18 covers that span 16.9 inches each. You’ll also get a variety of couplings, elbows, and T-fittings as well that allow each piece to be connected for a more seamless transition. Every cover can conceal up to three cords and can be mounted using included self-adhesive tape or screws with anchors. A paintable design allows you to blend these with your current setup.

Yecaye 304-inch Cable Raceway Concealer Kit features:

Pay the less but get more channels and connectors. Yecaye one pack of 18pcs channel is all you need! Included are 18 pcs 16.9in cable raceways, 14 couplings, 6 flat elbows, 2 inside elbows, 2 outside elbows, 2 t-fittings, 2 rolls of clear PE mounting tape, 36 screws & wall anchors and a user guide.

Get every mess of cables cleaned out of sight easily and fast! Yecaye upgraded CMC-01-18 model sleek cable raceway can conceal 2-3 cords depending on the wire size. Install Yecaye easy-to-use cord hider, organized the messy wires laying around your living room, home theater, bedroom and anywhere else in the house to make every room and everything look organized and tidy.

