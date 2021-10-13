Get in the EV game with Hover-1’s Alpha Electric Kick Scooter at $360 (Reg. $450)

Amazon is now offering the Hover-1 Alpha Electric Kick Scooter for $359.99 shipped. Typically fetching $450, you’re looking at $90 in savings with today’s offer marking the second-best price of the year and lowest since back in March. Perfect for getting into the electric scooter game for the first time, be it for yourself or the kids, this Hover-1 offering delivers a 250W motor for cruising around at up to 18MPH. Its folding design makes for convenient storage in-between rides and pairs with 10-inch pneumatic tires, electronic breaks, and a built-in LED headlight. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer a more streamlined offering for casual rides around the neighborhood or down to the store, the Hover-1 Rally Folding Electric Scooter sells for a more affordable $250 price tag. This alternative comes powered by a 300W motor to reach 12MPH top speeds. It won’t be quite as capable for any kind of daily commuting as the lead deal, but will still you get in the EV game for less.

Over in our Green Deals guide, you’ll find some additional ways to start thinking with more environmental consciousness. All of these ongoing offers may be on the more pragmatic side of things, but with Renogy’s USB-C power station dropping down to $139.50. Delivering 189Wh of power, this is a notable solution to have on-hand for power outages or just tagging along on any upcoming tailgates.

Hover-1 Alpha Electric Kick Scooter features:

Enjoy getting around the city with this Hover-1 Alpha electric folding scooter. The built-in Bluetooth speaker lets you stream your favorite playlists from your smartphone, and the LED headlight provides visibility at night. This Hover-1 Alpha electric folding scooter runs at up to 18 mph to let you reach destinations quickly and has a disk brake for a smooth stop.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!