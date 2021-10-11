Grab 189Wh of backup power with Renogy’s Type-C, USB-A, and AC station: $139.50 ($40 off)

Amazon is offering the Renogy Phoenix 200 Portable Power Station for $139.49 shipped. Typically selling for around $180, today’s offer shaves $40 off and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked just once before. Always keep a bundle of backup electricity around the house with this portable power station. It wields a 189Wh battery, features two 110V grounded AC outputs, three 2.4A USB-A ports, and one 3A USB-C plug. With it you’ll be able to add some power to your campsite or keep a variety of electronics up and running during an outage. Best of all, it can be refueled using a car, standard wall outlet, and even a solar panel if you pick one up at some point in the future.

While it won’t be nearly as powerful as the unit above, you could opt for Anker’s PowerCore Solar 20000 instead. It’ll only set you back $60, which is considerably less than the deal above. Bear in mind that you’ll forfeit an AC outlet, but will still retain both USB-A and Type-C ports. A built-in LED flashlight sweetens the pot and as the name implies, it can be refueled when left in the sun thanks to an integrated solar panel.

Why stop there when Spigen’s new GaN/II USB-C Chargers are up to 30% off? You can also bag Dell’s USB-C to 4K60 HDMI and DisplayPort Adapter at $25, the Belkin MagSafe 15W 2-in-1 Charging Stand for $80, and even the recently-released OtterBox Folding Wireless Power Bank at $48.

Renogy Phoenix 200 Portable Power Station features:

Equipped with multiple output ports to power mainstream essential gadgets and small appliances at the push of a button.

Conveniently charge the Phoenix 200 through a wall outlet, a car socket, or with a solar panel.

The battery management system (BMS) enables voltage control, temperature control, short circuit protection, overcurrent protection, and more advanced safety operations.

