Google Nest Hub falls to all-time low of $40 following $50 clearance discount

Lowe’s is now offering the previous-generation Google Nest Hub for $39.99 shipped. Normally fetching $90, you’re looking at the return to an all-time low for only the second time and a rare chance to score the Assistant device at $50 off. This may not be the new model that launched earlier this year, but even so, you’re looking at much of the same design and feature set. Its 7-inch display pairs with a fabric-wrapped base to deliver all of the usual Assistant features like smart home control, streaming your favorite tunes, and helping out with cooking in the kitchen. Get a closer look at the differences between this model and its predecessor in our coverage right here, and then head below for more.

Get in the Assistant game for less when you ditch the built-in display and go with Google’s Nest Mini at $25. This offering will still let you expand or kickstart a Google-centered smart home, but with a more compact design than the Nest Hub found above. It also ditches the display in favor of a fabric-wrapped form-factor that can easily be placed on the nightstand, in the kitchen, or really anywhere else.

For more ways to upgrade your Assistant setup, don’t forget that we’re still tracking the best price of the year on the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell. Having dropped from $229, you’re looking at quite the notable price cut to $160 alongside all of the other gear that currently sits in our smart home guide.

Google Nest Hub features:

Enjoy all the functionality of the Google Assistant and a 7″ touchscreen with the charcoal Google Nest Hub. It is equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity to browse online content, control your compatible smart home devices, and connect with other local smart devices; Bluetooth is also built-in to enable streaming from your favorite compatible device. The touchscreen helps simplify on-screen app navigation and displays search results, photos, videos, your smart security footage, and more.

