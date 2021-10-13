Nordstrom Rack Outerwear Flash Sale offers up to 60% off North Face, Spyder, more

Nordstrom Rack Performance Outerwear Sale for men offers up to 60% off Spyder, North Face, more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. A standout from this sale is the North Face Fallback Jacket. This lightweight layer is perfect for transitioning fall weather and can easily be layered. It’s currently marked down to $149, which is $40 off the original rate. The black coloring is also highly flattering and it has a front hand-warmer pocket as well. The material is water and wind resistant, making it a perfect option for outdoor activities. Plus, the three buttons at the top are very on-trend for the fall season. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack.

Our top picks for men include:

