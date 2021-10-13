Parallels knocks 10% off the latest version of its popular virtual desktop software for Mac

Parallels is now offering 10% off all versions of its popular virtual desktop software. While we did see some notable price drops on Amazon for the subscription version of Parallels Desktop 17 previously, today’s discount marks one of the first times you can secure a perpetual license at a discount. Parallels is among the most popular virtual desktop software out there and it was just updated to version 17 this past summer. Head below for more details and today’s promo code.

From now through October 17, 2021, you can use code NSP-D4C-KCJ at checkout to knock 10% off various editions of the latest version including Parallels Desktop Perpetual, Parallels Desktop STD 1Y, Parallels Desktop PRO 1Y, and Parallels Desktop Business Edition.

While the 1-year subscription version with free updates is available on Amazon for $80, you can now knock the price of the perpetual license down to $104.22, from the regular up to $131 price tag here. This version is yours to keep with no recurring payments required like the subscription version.

Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac allows users to “seamlessly run Windows applications and games side by side with macOS applications.” Users can also share “files between macOS and Windows using copy and paste or drag and drop functionality” and you can learn more in our coverage of the latest version over on 9to5Mac.

More on Parallels Desktop 17:

Run thousands of Windows apps like Microsoft Office, Internet Explorer, Access, Quicken, QuickBooks, Visual Studio, even graphic intensive games and CAD programs without compromising on performance or rebooting. Whether you need to run Windows programs that don’t have Mac versions, or you are making the switch from PC to Mac and need to transfer your data, Parallels Desktop has you covered.

