Today's best iOS + Mac app deals: Book of Demons, thankful, Dungeon and Puzzles, more

We are now ready to gather up all of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Apple’s recently-refreshed M1 iMac with 4K Retina display is seeing a $118 price drop this morning alongside this deal on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Book of Demons: Tablet Edition, thankful, Dungeon and Puzzles, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

iOS Universal: iPingpong 3D: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 3D Anatomy: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Eclipse – Chat Rooms: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Watch for Instagram App: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Picky Music Player: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Wifiry: Wi-Fi Signal Strength: FREE (Reg. $3)

Mac: Speedio: Internet Speed Test: FREE (Reg. $2)

Today’s best game deals: Super Smash Bros. $46, Immortals Fenyx Rising $25, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Clear Wave: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Burly Men at Sea: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Furniture Addons for Minecraft: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AVR X PRO – Voice Recorder: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Burly Men at Sea: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Swim Out: $4 (Reg. $5)

More on Book of Demons:

Tap & slash your way through the Archdemon’s hordes in this atmospheric paper pop-up dungeon crawler recapturing the soul of the genre with loads of intelligent humor. LASTING FUN: Procedurally Generated Dungeons, endless mode after completing the main, 8 hours long campaign! Three character classes with unique mechanics!

