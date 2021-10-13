Satechi’s all-new 20W USB-C PD Charger is an ideal iPhone 13 companion at $13 (Reg. $18)

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its all-new 20W USB-C PD Charger for $12.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Marking the very first discount we’ve seen since launching last month, this 20W charger is the most compact offering in Satechi’s lineup of USB-C accessories. With a folding plug design, it will fit right in the palm of your hand to refuel all of the latest iPhones alongside Android handsets and much more. You can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look, but then head below for more.

Also on sale today, Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is discounting its 66W 3-port USB-C charger to $49.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Delivering the same $5 in savings as the lead deal, this charger just launched earlier in the year and yields a more comprehensive set of ports for topping off everything from a MacBook to the latest iPhone 13 and more. Our previous Tested with 9to5Toys review dives into the overall experience.

You can also carry over much of the same Satechi savings above to another one of the brand’s recent releases. We’re stil tracking an ongoing markdown on its Aluminum 6-in-1 USB Stand & Hub. Having dropped to $90, this rare discount delivers a unique way to dock your iPad Pro and more.

Satechi 20W USB-C PD Charger features:

Introducing our most compact, travel-friendly charger to date – the Satechi 20W USB-C PD Wall Charger features USB-C Power Delivery to reliably deliver a fast, efficient charge to your connected device. With its ultra-compact size and a foldable wall plug, the 20W USB-C PD Wall Charger makes storage a breeze to conveniently power your iPad Pro or fast charge your iPhone 13 on-the-go.

