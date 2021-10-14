Sit or stand at Amazon’s height-adjustable gaming desk, now $164.50 (Reg. $205+)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Height-Adjustable Gaming Desk for $164.31 shipped. Don’t let the list price fool you, this desk typically sells for $205 or higher. That’s good for at least $40 off and comes within $9 of the lowest offer we have tracked. If you get stir-crazy at your desk from time to time, a standing desk may help put some of that unrest to bed. This standout solution is made by Amazon and features a gaming-focused design that can shift from 29.6 to 43.2 inches tall. The design consists of 60% metal and spans 55 inches in width. A raised shelf along the back offers enough space for two monitors.

If you do decide to use a couple of displays with this desk, you may want to considering giving them a cleaner look with WALI’s Free-Standing Dual Monitor Stand at under $26 Prime shipped. Each arm can hold an up to 22-pound screen and is sturdy enough to let users extend, retract, tilt, and even alternate between landscape and portrait mode.

Create some more spare time in your life when also grabbing one of ILIFE’s robot vacs and mops from $120. Other discounts you may be interested in range from a couple of Furinno end tables at $13.50 each to the Twelve South Curve Riser at $70. And don’t forget that ASUS’ 35-inch 2K UltraWide gaming monitor is down to $439.

Amazon Basics Height-Adjustable Gaming Desk features:

Durable design: sturdy square-tube metal legs with a wood desktop; overall, consists of 60% metal and 40% particle board with melamine for reliable strength

Oversized desktop: the 55-inch-wide desk can accommodate 2 large monitors—great for creating an expanded workspace or an immersive gaming experience

Height adjustable: the built-in handle can be used to manually raise or lower the height of the desk as needed

