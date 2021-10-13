Dive into ASUS 35-inch 2K UltraWide gaming monitor at new low of $439 (Save $101)

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS TUF 35-inch UltraWide 1440p 100Hz Gaming Monitor (VG53VQ) for $439 shipped. With a list price of $580, though usually going for about $540, you can save a whopping $101 today and mark a new all-time low. Designed for an immersive gaming experience, this ASUS TUF monitor amplifies your battlestation crisp QHD visuals across a 35-inch display. It operates with a 100Hz refresh rate, which is above average, with a 1ms response time and Adaptive Sync for even smoother gameplay. Dual HDMI, USB 3.0, and a single DisplayPort 1.2 round out the hardware here. Hit the jump for more.

Update 10/13 @ 6:55 PM: Amazon is now offering the ASUS TUF 27-inch 2K 165Hz monitor for $329 shipped. Down from a $350 list price, though recently going for as much as $380, today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low.

If the UltraWide screen isn’t a must, this 27-inch TUF monitor from ASUS is only $250. This one also sports a 1ms response time, though backed up by a 165Hz refresh rate, plus Adaptive Sync like you’d find with your lead deal. The visual quality may take a slight dip down to 1080p, though for most, that’s still plenty of clarity to enjoy their favorite games, especially given the higher refresh rate and considerably lower price.

Speaking of higher refresh rates, it really doesn’t get any more intense than Acer’s Predator X25 360Hz gaming monitor, now at a new low of $660. While maybe not the most budget-friendly monitor out there, it packs quite a punch with the unprecedented visual rate, 0.3ms response time, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and more.

More on the ASUS TUF Gaming Monitor:

35” curved 1800R (3440×1440) 21: 9 1800R curved 100Hz and 1ms (MPRT) HDR gaming monitor features Adaptive Sync/free Sync for a smooth gaming experience

Elmb technology enables motion blur reduction and adaptive Sync simultaneously for tear free, sharp game play

Marathon ready with Asus Eye Care technology to minimize eye fatigue and an ergonomic stand with full height/tilt/swivel adjustments to accommodate any desk

