LG 55-inch 4K Smart HDMI 2.1 OLED TV + $140 Visa gift card now $1,497 ($440+ off), more

BuyDig is now offering the 55-inch LG 4K Smart OLED TV (2021 Model) for $1,496.99 shipped. This deal also includes a $140 Visa gift card and extended 4-year warranty. Regularly $1,800, this model is currently on sale for $1,500 at Best Buy and $1,497 at Amazon without the bonus add-ons. With the value of the gift card here, you’re saving as much as $443 for the lowest we can find. This is a 55-inch 4K panel with NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium as well as HDMI 2.1 for your gaming rig and fast action content. From there, built-in Google Assistant and Alexa voice command support is joined by AirPlay 2, HDR, and Dolby Atmos tech alongside four HDMI jacks, three USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. 

BuyDig is also offering the 48-inch version of this TV down at $1,296.99 shipped with a $120 Visa gift card and the same 4-year extended warranty. Regularly $1,500, this deal is also matched at Amazon without the Visa gift card bonus, leaving the BuyDig offer as the lowest price we can find and a solid alternative to today’s lead deal. The specs are mostly the same on this model, outside of the smaller panel. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. 

The TV deals don’t stop there though. We are also still tracking the first notable price drops on TCL’s new 6-Series Mini-LED 120Hz VRR 4K Google TVs at up to $100 off the going rates. That’s on top of these ongoing deals on Sony’s 2021 AirPlay 2 HDMI 2.1 4K smart TVs at up to $800 off and everything else you’ll find in our home theater hub including a rare discount on the Sonos Arc Soundbar

More on the LG 4K Smart OLED TV:

OLED at the top of its game. From the big game to being in the game, no detail goes unseen. With advanced gaming technology like NVIDIA G-SYNC, you’ll crush the competition. Self-lit pixels emit their own light for perfect black, intense color and stunning picture—paired with our best processor for even better picture quality. Only on OLED.

