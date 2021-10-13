Sonos Arc Soundbar sees rare $180 discount in cert. refurb sale, more from $319

Sonos is launching its latest certified refurbished sale today, delivering rare discounts across its lineup of smart speakers. Shipping is free across the board. An easy highlight is the Sonos Arc Soundbar in white at $719. Having originally launched at the $799 price point, ongoing supply shortages have caused the retail price to permanently increase to $899. That saves you $180 by locking in today’s discount and marks the best price we’ve seen this year.

Arriving as the brand’s most capable smart soundbar, Sonos Arc delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for delivering a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 515 customers. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more Sonos deals.

Another highlight from the Sonos sale is discounting its second-generation Wireless Subwoofer for $549. Down from its original $699 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings, matches the all-time low, and is the first time this year we’ve seen this price available.

If you’ve already adopted Sonos speakers or soundbars into your home theater, picking up its wireless subwoofer is a great way to round out the soundscape. Featuring two Class-D amplifiers, Sonos Sub ups the ante on your setup’s bass while integrating with the rest of the brand’s speakers for auto equalization and calibration.

Be sure to shop all of the other discounts in the Sonos refurbished sale for additional ways to save. Today also saw the debut of an equally high-end way to rock out, with Bowers & Wilkins refreshing its iconic Zeppelin speaker. Delivering AirPlay 2, Alexa, and other smart features, you can dive into our launch coverage for the full scoop.

Sonos Arc Soundbar features:

Bring all your entertainment to life with the extraordinarily realistic sound of Arc, the premium smart soundbar for TV, movies, music, and more. Surround yourself in the story with 3D sound from Dolby Atmos, and enjoy control with your TV remote, your voice, the Sonos app, and Apple AirPlay 2.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!