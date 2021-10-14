Remington’s 13-piece Shortcut Self-Haircut Kit hits Amazon 2021 low at $47.50 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the 13-piece Remington Shortcut Pro Self-Haircut Kit for $47.48 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 21% off, a 2021 Amazon low, and the best price we can find. Alongside up to 40-minutes of wireless runtime (it can also be used plugged in), this system is designed to make giving yourself a quick shave as easy as possible. This is a 13-piece kit with nine length adjustment combs, a cleaning brush, travel pouch, oil, and a charging adapter. It is also 100% washable and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 400 Walmart customers. More details below.

The MANGROOMER ULTIMATE PRO Self-Haircut Kit is a great alternative at under $30 shipped via Amazon. While not quite as popular among consumers as today’s lead deal, it is essentially the same thing with nine length combs and hypoallergenic extra-wide self-sharpening stainless steel blades.

More on the Remington Shortcut Pro Self-Haircut Kit:

9 Length Combs Cuts 1/16 – 5/8 inches(15 to 15 millimeter) to achieve the exact look you desire

Lithium, Rechargeable Battery 40 minutes of cordless runtime. The Shortcut Pro Hair Clipper can also be used corded for maximum versatility and convenience.

13 Piece Kit Includes: Hand held clipper, 9 Length adjusting combs, cleaning brush, storage/travel pouch, oil (charging adaptor also included)

