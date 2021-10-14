PUMA’s Private Sale offers hundreds of deals up to 70% off from just $13

The PUMA Private Sale takes up to 70% off styles from $13. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can easily update your activewear with deals on running shoes, casual sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Get moving this fall with the Better Foam Emerge 3D Shoes that are currently marked down to $30 for both men and women alike. This lightweight shoe was made to help keep you quick on your feet, which is great for training sessions. They’re also supportive with a cushioned insole and flexible base. The mesh design promotes breathability and it has grooves throughout the outsole to give you traction. You will find them in an array of color options too. Find the rest of our top picks from PUMA below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

