Anova’s Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano hits Amazon 2021 low at $95 (Reg. $130+)

After just recently getting a look at the new (ANOVA)ᴿᴱᴰ Sous Vide Precision Cookers, Amazon is now offering the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano for $95.27 shipped. Available for a few cents more at Walmart. Regularly up to $149 direct from Anova, it more typically goes for around $130 and is now a few bucks below our previous mention marking a new 2021 Amazon low. This is one of Anova’s most affordable sous vide cookers and it just got even less expensive. Ideal for hearty home cooked winter meals, “Nano is small enough to fit into your kitchen drawer for quick and easy storage, but powerful enough to prepare food for a table of four.” Bluetooth connectivity provides access to thousands of free recipes and allows for remote monitoring from your smartphone as well. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

You’re going to need some kind of container for water bath cooking if you don’t already have one laying around and this Rubbermaid Square Food Storage option is a good one. Starting at around $13 for one large enough to handle most cooking jobs, it can also be used for a wide range of other household applications in between sous vide cooking sessions as well.

You can read all about the latest (ANOVA)ᴿᴱᴰ models right here, then head over to our home goods guide for even more. Deals there include Amazon’s latest household essentials sale featuring Lysol’s 320-pack of Disinfectant Wipes, this offer on Cuisinart’s retro-style Electric Can Opener, and the WORX’s 40V Hydroshot. Just be sure to also check out this all-time low on SodaStream’s Terra Sparkling Water Maker.

More on the Anova Precision Cooker Nano:

PERFECT RESULTS EVERY TIME: Never over or undercook your food again. The Anova Precision Cooker Nano sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu. Use the Anova App to access thousands of free recipes and monitor your cook from your phone via Bluetooth.

WHAT TO COOK: Sous vide cooking s the perfect level of doneness for nearly any food of your choosing. Chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork and more are all ideal candidates for sous vide circulation. The ability to lock in flavor and moisture during the cooking process results in texture and taste that is second to none.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!