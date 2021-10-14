WORX’s 40V Hydroshot helps clean up your driveway, more for $171.50 (Save $29)

Amazon is offering the WORX 40V Power Share Hydroshot Portable Power Cleaner (WG644) for $171.49 shipped. Down from $200, today’s deal is within $8 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked for the more powerful 40V Hydroshot. If you’re tired of lackluster water pressure out of your hose, and a pressure washer, this is a simple solution to that. Offering up to 450PSI and two speed settings, you’ll find that this 40V Hydroshot is a great way to clean your home up this fall. There’s also a 4-in-1 spray nozzle that has a 0-, 15-, 25-, and 40-degree tip all without having to change things out, since it’s an all-in-one design. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind pressure washers, then Sun Joe has you covered for $155. There’s a 2,030 PSI pressure washer available on Amazon right now that plugs into an outlet, so you won’t have to worry about using batteries, gas, or oil. It’s simple to use and saves a few bucks in the process, all while being more versatile since it can accept attachments and deliver more power. Just keep in mind that you’ll need an extension cord for it to work, since it’s not battery powered.

Speaking of pressure washers, did you see the foam cannon that’s on sale right now? For just $16, you can pick up a 1.5L foam cannon to give your car a wash like the professionals do. This deal won’t last long, as it’s down from a normal going rate of $25, so be sure to check out our previous coverage to find out if it’s the one you should pick up.

More on the WORX Hydroshot:

[7X MORE PRESSURE] Than a garden hose and nozzle. For tougher cleaning jobs, 450 PSI is more cleaning power than the standard Hydroshot models

[2-SPEED SETTINGS] But you can also switch it down to “Low” at 290 PSI to conserve both water and battery when the cleaning task is a little lighter

[SAME BATTERY, EXPANDABLE POWER] Worx Power Share is compatible with all Worx 20v and 40v tools, outdoor power and lifestyle products

[4-IN-1 MULTI-SPRAY NOZZLE] Four settings, from 0° for the most direct spray, to 15°, 25°, and 40° for a wider cleaning radius

