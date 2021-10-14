Makita’s lightweight magnesium circular saw hits Amazon low at $139 (Reg. $159)

Amazon is offering the Makita Magnesium 7.25-inch Circular Saw (5007Mg) for $139 shipped. Also at Home Depot. Down from $159, you’re saving 13% here and enjoying one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. There are two built-in LED lights so you can easily see what you’re cutting. With a powerful 15A motor and a cutting capacity of 2.5-inches at 90-degrees with positive stops at both 22.5- and 45-degrees. Plus, the saw is made from magnesium components for a lightweight build that weighs just 10.6-pounds. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

Accomplish tasks on a tighter budget with this Japanese pull saw. You’ll find that it costs just $16 once you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon, which is a fraction of what today’s deal runs. Just keep in mind that you’ll need to put a bit more effort into cutting wood with this manual alternative, but, with a 9.5-inch length, it can handle larger pieces than Makita circular saw above.

Don’t forget about the Home Depot Special Buy of the Week, which offers up to $200 off Milwaukee, Makita, DEWALT, and more. This sale only goes through the end of the week, so be sure to check out our coverage for all the ways that you can save, including how you can pick up a 6-tool RYOBI combo kit for $199.

More on the Makita Circular Saw:

Magnesium components create a lightweight saw (10.6 pounds) that is well balanced and jobsite tough

Powerful 15.0 AMP motor delivers 5,800 RPM for proven performance and jobsite durability

Two built in L.E.D lights illuminate the line of cut for increased accuracy

Large cutting capacity (2 to 1/2 inches at 90 degree) and bevel capacity (0 degree to 56 degree) with positive stops at 22.5 degree and 45 degree

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!