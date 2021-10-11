Slide Gerber’s Paraframe I Knife in your pocket for a 2021 low of $16.50 (Save 30%)

30% off $16.50

Amazon is offering the Gerber Paraframe I Knife for $16.32 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically selling for over $23, today’s offer shaves 30% off and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked in 2021. Gerber Paraframe I features a minimal, frame-lock design that’s touted as easy to clean and effortless to open. You’ll get a smooth stainless steel handle and pocket clip that makes it easy to carry each and every day. When opened, the knife in its entirety will span just over 7 inches, with a 3-inch blade in tow.

If you would prefer a smaller version of the unit above, you can actually grab one with Gerber Paraframe Mini clocking in at $8 Prime shipped. Just about everything is the same outside of it being quite a bit smaller and lacking a serrated edge, but those changes are neither a good or bad thing and largely depends on how you’ll use it.

Since you’re here, there’s a reasonable chance you may want to also check out this 18-in-1 multi-tool at $12.50. You can also cash in on several other handy deals in our DIY and outdoor tools guide. For instance, right now the WORX BladeRunner x2 Portable Tabletop Saw is $112 alongside a 40-piece all-purpose tool kit at $15. And don’t forget to check out our recent roundup of the best knives and multi-tools for your EDC.

Gerber Paraframe I Knife features:

  • Frame lock handle design
  • Lightweight open stainless steel handles
  • Sturdy Pocket Clip
  • Overall Length: 7.01″
  • Blade Type: Serrated

