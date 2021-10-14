RIDGID’s mobile miter saw stand ships with a lifetime warranty for $130 (Reg. $200)

Home Depot is offering the RIDGID Universal Mobile Miter Saw Stand for $129.97 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $200, today’s deal is within $1 of our last mention marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked this year. If you have a miter saw that’s constantly moving around your shop or jobsite, this makes that a simple task entirely. You simply mount the miter saw to the stand and then roll it around. There are mounting braces and it even ships with RIDGID’s lifetime warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Well, this CRAFTSMAN miter saw is just $48 and takes you back to woodworking’s roots. It’s a manual saw in a miter box and allows you to cut various angles with ease. Being a hand saw has its perks, such as the ability to be lightweight and easy to transport, as well as kicking up much less dust. However, it does take quite a bit more work overall to accomplish the same task, so that’s worth keeping in mind.

Speaking of saws, did you see that Makita’s magnesium circular saw is discounted right now? On sale for $139, it’s a great addition to any woodworker’s toolkit and allows you to make all kinds of cuts on the jobsite with ease. Its 2.5-inch cutting depth can slice through 2x4s no problem, and the lightweight design makes it easy to keep with you at all times.

More on the RIDGID Miter Saw Stand:

RIDGID introduces the Universal Mobile Miter Saw Stand with Mounting Braces and Black Fine Point Permanent Workshop Marker. The stand is compatible with most common miter saws and the utility vehicle sets up in seconds. The stand features an upright folding design for easy storage, set-up and break down. Backed by the Industry Leading Lifetime Service Agreement, this Mobile Miter Saw Stand and Utility Vehicle includes 2 mounting brackets, 2 material stops, 2 material supports, hardware, 2 wheels, a handle, 2 ft, a frame support leg, and an operators manual.

