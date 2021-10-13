This butane torch kit tackles everything from soldering to crème brûlée at $31.50 (Save 21%)

LEXIVON (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Butane Torch Multi-Function Kit for $31.58 shipped once the on-page 21% off coupon has been clipped. With a typical price of $40, today’s offer shaves well over $8 off and comes within $2 of the all-time low. This expansive butane torch kit does far more than let you make crème brûlée with a total of 12 pieces that allow you to tailor its abilities to fit your needs. Wire soldering, wood burning, cutting, shaping, are just a few of its capabilities, with maximum temperatures reaching up to 2,400 degrees Fahrenheit. Once the tank has been filled you’ll be able to operate this torch for up to a couple of hours and even then it will only take 15 seconds to replenish it. All of the pieces fit into a tailor-made carrying case, allowing you to keep everything tidy and ready for its next use.

As with many of the other butane lighters sold on Amazon, the one above does not include fuel. Thankfully you can use today’s savings towards this bottle of Zippo Butane Fuel at $6 Prime shipped. With a 2.75-ounce capacity, this affordable add-on will fill your new tool roughly two times.

The deals are far from over. In fact, our DIY and outdoor tools guide has several new discounts that we uncovered earlier today. For instance, this moisture meter is down to $18 alongside CRAFTSMAN’s 102-piece home tool kit at $79. And don’t forget that the Chemical Guys Chenille Microfiber Car Wash Mitt is $9 in addition to a large batch of DEWALT and other tools deals from $5.

LEXIVON Butane Torch Multi-Function Kit features:

Use the LEXIVON 12-piece butane powered soldering set in a wide range of different applications, from wood burning to wire soldering.

Adjust flame from 1/2″ to 2″ with working temperature up to 2400° F, hands-free operation with the attachable base stand.

100% Metal refillable fuel tank will last longer than common plastic tubes. Pre-tested for leakage and ignition capability.

