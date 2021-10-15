Bring Google Assistant to the nightstand with Lenovo Smart Clock at $35 (Reg. up to $80)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for $34.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $80 at Best Buy and currently $75 at Walmart, today’s offer is $45 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This is a 4-inch touch screen nightstand companion featuring Google’s virtual voice command assistant built right in. You can summon Google Assistant for all of the usual things as well as to control your smart home gear while a handy USB port provides wired charging capabilities for your other smart devices. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Best Buy. More details below.

At $35, this is one of the most affordable ways to bring a display-laden Google Assistant device to your setup. However, you could score a Google Nest Mini for $25 right now if you don’t mind forgoing the visual display side of things. This one will allow for Google Assistant summoning much the same, but also just goes to highlight how notable today’s nightstand-ready, 4-inch display option really is.

More on the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant:

Wake up and start your day with this Lenovo smart clock. Wi-Fi connectivity and Google Assistant integration let you use voice commands to play music, check schedules and control smart home devices. This Lenovo smart clock offers hundreds of audio and media alarm options so you can choose how to wake up.

