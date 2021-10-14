LEVOIT’s Dual 200S Smart Top-Fill Humidifier hits Amazon low at $45.50 + more from $26

Amazon is now offering the LEVOIT Dual 200S Smart Top-Fill Humidifier for $45.59 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $55, this is the first notable discount we have tracked on this relatively new model and subsequently a new Amazon all-time low. An ideal option for the dry winter months, it will improve the air quality in your home and “quickly clears nasal congestion so you can sleep blissfully in your bedroom at night.” Alongside NoiseDefender tech for quiet operation and multiple mist level options, this one has a top-fill 3L water tank that offers up to 25 hours of humidifying alongside smart scheduling and voice commands via the VeSync companion app. Head below for more humidifier deals.

For Every Family: The Dual 200S humidifier’s sturdy, leakproof design creates a healthy, restful environment for parents and kids alike. Improve your quality of life and find relief from the negative effects of dry air at a great value. The Dual 200S quickly clears nasal congestion so you can sleep blissfully in your bedroom at night.

Peaceful Operation: Turn the Dual 200S on and the display lights off so you can close your eyes at night and receive immediate relief while the humidifier quietly works. Levoit’s NoiseDefender design helps the Dual 200S operate almost silently all night while you sleep.

