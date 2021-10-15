Help your dog or cat get a grip with this popular pet feeding mat at $8 Prime shipped (Save 38%)

GORILLA COMMERCE (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Pet Feeding Mat for $7.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $13, today’s deal takes 38% off and comes within just $0.20 of the lowest offer we have tracked. If you’ve ever watched your pet’s food dish scoot away from them as they eat, you may feel a bit bad for just how tricky this basic task happens to be sometimes. Thankfully this mat will remedy all of that without breaking the bank. It is made of grippy silicone that is 100% waterproof to “protect floors from messy food and water spills.” This specific offering spans 18.5 by 11.5 inches and a dishwasher-safe design makes it very easy to clean.

If your cat has a tendency to sharpen its claws on your furniture, you can help curb that behavior with something like SmartyKat Scratch Up at $4 Prime shipped. Having recently added a kitten to our home, we were desperate to find a way to keep our new family member from tearing into furniture. We grabbed some similar scratching pads and it has worked better than we ever could have imagined. There are now a few spread throughout our home and the cat always goes for these instead of other things.

Other home-friendly offers we’ve spotted lately include this First Alert fire extinguisher at $15.50, an Energizer’s 1800-lumen LED flashlight for $18, and even a refurbished Dyson’s V11 Cordless Stick/Hand Vacuum at $320. Oh, and don’t forget that you can also grab an Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano for $95.

Gorilla Grip Pet Feeding Mat features:

Waterproof Design: silicone mat is 100 percent waterproof to help protect floors from messy food and water spills

Textured Topside: raised dots on the topside help to keep bowls in place, while also helping to prevent food scatter, keeping crumbs from reaching your floors

Perfect Size: mat measures 18.5 by 11.5 inches; a great option for dogs and cats alike

