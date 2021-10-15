Snag three Govee wireless under cabinet lights at $13 Prime shipped (50% off)

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of its Under Cabinet Lights for $13 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a price that has held at $26 over the last several months, today’s deal shaves $13 off and comes within $1 of the lowest offer we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you want to illuminate your closet, kitchen, or something entirely different, these Govee under cabinet lights have you covered. Each unit provides 100 lumens of brightness, can automatically power on when sensing motion, or shine continuously. These are powered by four AAA batteries and will last for six hours when shining non-stop. If programmed to only turn on when sensing motion, each light can activate up to 10,000 times before you’ll need to swap batteries.

Not sure if you need under cabinet lights? If not, perhaps you would be better served by this 66-foot fairy string light set at $11 Prime shipped. These are much different than the offering above and provide an easy way to dress up just about any space. You’ll garner a total of 200 LEDs that are spaced roughly four inches apart.

Since you’re here, did you catch that Energizer’s 1800-lumen LED flashlight is down to $18? And that’s not all, we’ve spotted several other home upgrades on sale today. Examples include this First Alert fire extinguisher at $15.50, a 15-piece Henckels Fine Edge Knife Block Set for $80, and even this popular pet feeding mat has hit $8 Prime shipped.

Govee Under Cabinet Lights features:

Glare-Free Lighting: With 10 6000K cold white LEDs, shining at 100 lumens, you can enjoy light that is bright and easy on the eyes.

Two Modes: In On mode, the light remains bright. In Auto mode, it will power on automatically in dark conditions whenever motion is detected within a 120°, 9.84-16.4ft sensing range and auto-off after 15 secs of no motion.

Wireless Installation: With provided adhesive and mounting bracket, you can stick the light to dry, clean surfaces with ease. Use the screws and plastic anchors for further reinforcement.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!