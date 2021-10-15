Grab a regularly up to $150 Henckels Fine Edge 15-piece Knife Block Set for $80 today

Today only, Woot is offering the 15-piece J.A. Henckels Fine Edge Pro Knife Block Set for $79.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly fetching as much as $150 at Amazon this year, it is currently marked down to $109 there with today’s deal marking the lowest price we can find with an additional $30 in savings. Single-piece, precision-stamped construction is complemented by satin-finished blades and a full tang design that reaches right through the handle for stability. It includes a 6-piece steak knife set as well as kitchen shears and more with triple-rivet handles. Head below for more details.

While Henckels is one of the best in the game, there are more affordable options out there. This Amazon Basics 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set will save you a small fortune at $25 Prime shipped and includes nearly as many pieces. It also comes with the steak knives and kitchen shears, just don’t expect to get that Henckels-level quality and build.

We also spotted an Amazon 2021 low on Anova’s Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano this morning as well as a great deal on Dyson’s V11 Cordless Stick/Hand Vacuum, but you’ll find even more in our home goods guide. Amazon has Lysol’s 320-pack of Disinfectant Wipes on sale alongside these drawer organizers and this $12 fireproof and water-resistant bag.

More on the Henckels Fine Edge Pro Knife Block Set:

Fine Edge Pro’s single-piece, stamped blade construction is lighter than forged knives. Along with the full tang, this encourages maximum maneuverability. Curved for comfort, the traditional triple-rivet handles support fatigue-free cutting. Each time you cook, you’ll want to reach for this useful knife set. Henckels International makes essential kitchen tools every home chef needs.

