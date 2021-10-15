Grab a regularly up to $150 Henckels Fine Edge 15-piece Knife Block Set for $80 today

-
Home GoodswootJ.A. Henckels
$80

Today only, Woot is offering the 15-piece J.A. Henckels Fine Edge Pro Knife Block Set for $79.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly fetching as much as $150 at Amazon this year, it is currently marked down to $109 there with today’s deal marking the lowest price we can find with an additional $30 in savings. Single-piece, precision-stamped construction is complemented by satin-finished blades and a full tang design that reaches right through the handle for stability. It includes a 6-piece steak knife set as well as kitchen shears and more with triple-rivet handles. Head below for more details. 

While Henckels is one of the best in the game, there are more affordable options out there. This Amazon Basics 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set will save you a small fortune at $25 Prime shipped and includes nearly as many pieces. It also comes with the steak knives and kitchen shears, just don’t expect to get that Henckels-level quality and build. 

We also spotted an Amazon 2021 low on Anova’s Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano this morning as well as a great deal on Dyson’s V11 Cordless Stick/Hand Vacuum, but you’ll find even more in our home goods guide. Amazon has Lysol’s 320-pack of Disinfectant Wipes on sale alongside these drawer organizers and this $12 fireproof and water-resistant bag

More on the Henckels Fine Edge Pro Knife Block Set:

Fine Edge Pro’s single-piece, stamped blade construction is lighter than forged knives. Along with the full tang, this encourages maximum maneuverability. Curved for comfort, the traditional triple-rivet handles support fatigue-free cutting. Each time you cook, you’ll want to reach for this useful knife set. Henckels International makes essential kitchen tools every home chef needs. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

woot

J.A. Henckels

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Segway just rolled out a sale on its Drift W1 electric ...
Amazon monitor sale from $160: AOC 34-inch frameless, D...
Help your dog or cat get a grip with this popular pet f...
First Alert’s fire extinguisher is a crucial part...
Energizer’s powerful 1800-lumen LED flashlight pl...
Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Flash Sale offers up to 65% ...
Nintendo unveils steep $50 price tag for Switch Online ...
New lows on Twelve South gear: BookBook Vol 2 from $56,...
Show More Comments