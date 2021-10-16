Solar charging, a glass hammer, and seat-belt cutter headline Renogy’s flashlight: $17 (35% off)

Amazon is offering the Renogy E.Lumen 500 Solar-Rechargeable Flashlight for $16.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $26, today’s deal shaves 35% off and marks a return to the lowest offer we have tracked. This powerful multi-function flashlight is inundated with standout features. For starters, its headlight produces 500 lumens of illumination. Next up we’ve got a sidelight built into its handle. An integrated rechargeable battery means that you can top it off with a cable whenever the need strikes. There’s also a solar panel that captures the sun’s energy for later use. And that’s not all, this offering is also a seat belt cutter and glass shattering hammer.

Spend considerably less when opting for an Etekcity lantern instead. You’ll only need to set aside $10 Prime shipped and it comes with a set of batteries to get you started. They are able to power the lantern for up to 30 hours before you’ll need to swap them out for some fresh AAs.

And if you’re not sold on the deal above, be sure to check out Energizer’s powerful 1800-lumen LED flashlight at $18. After that, be sure to take a moment and peek at our DIY and outdoor tools guide to find a 3/8-inch torque wrench at $27, this Smith & Wesson aluminum tactical pen for $18.50, and even a butane torch kit for $31.50.

Renogy E.Lumen 500 Solar-Rechargeable Flashlight features:

Superior Brightness A powerful headlight and sidelight provide long-lasting illumination with 7 working modes.

Your Outdoor Companion An integrated seat belt cutter, glass shattering hammer, and magnetic attachment back you up for any outdoor situation.

Effortless Recharging High-efficiency solar panels utilizes sunlight to recharge the flashlight.

Portable Charging A built-in rechargeable battery keeps your essential electronics fully charged no matter where you are.

