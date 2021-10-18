Amazon just knocked up to $1,300 off Sony’s 65-inch OLED 4K Smart Android TV + more

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering some massive price drops on Sony 4K TVs. You can score the Sony 65-inch Class A9G MASTER Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $1,699.99 shipped. Currently listed at $3,000 via Best Buy, this is up to $1,300 in savings and the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon by around $500. This is 65-inch 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) panel with HDR, the X1 Ultimate processor, HomeKit support, built-in Google Assistant, and, as an Android TV, direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services. It carries four HDMI inputs, three USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Best Buy customers. More Amazon 4K TV deals below.

Over in our 4K TV hub, you’ll also find deals on LG’s 77-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart OLED TV with Visa gift cards attached alongside extended warranties and more. That’s on top of deals on the LG 55-inch 4K Smart HDMI 2.1 OLED TV and Samsung’s 2021 65-inch The Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TV along with everything else you’ll find on sale in our home theater deal hub.

Enjoy lifelike images, enhanced contrast and exceptional brightness with this Sony 65-inch BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR TV. OLED technology features millions of self-illuminated pixels for a more vibrant picture, while the X1 Ultimate processor boosts clarity for an enhanced viewing experience from every angle.