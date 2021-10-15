LG’s 77-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart OLED TV + $260 Visa GC and 4-yr. warranty now up to $763 off

BuyDig is now offering the 77-inch LG A1 Series 4K HDR Smart OLED TV with a $260 Visa gift card and extended 4-year warranty for $2,696.99 shipped. This price is matched at Amazon, but you won’t get the extra bonus credit and warranty there. Regularly up to $3,200, it is currently on sale for $2,700 at Best Buy with today’s deal leaving you with up to $763 in savings (including the value of the gift card). This is a 77-inch 4K panel with Apple’s AirPlay 2, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, built-in voice commands via Alexa/Google Assistant, as well as direct access to all of your favorite streaming services. It carries three HDMI ports, a pair of USB jacks, Bluetooth, and built-in Wi-Fi, plus more. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below including information on a HBO MAX streaming credit.

Those who purchase this TV before November 12, 2021, are eligible for 6 months of FREE HBO Max. You can get all of the details on this promotion right here via LG. “HBO Max codes must be redeemed by December 19, 2021. New HBO Max subscribers only.”

Now, if today’s lead deal is still to pricey for your needs, consider the 2021 model Sony 75-inch BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV. This one is nearly as large and comes in at $1,798 shipped or almost $900 below the price of today’s LG OLED.

We are still tracking a similar Visa gift card-laden offer on the LG 55-inch 4K Smart HDMI 2.1 OLED TV as well as the first notable price drops on TCL’s new 6-Series Mini-LED 120Hz VRR 4K Google TVs. Then swing by our home theater deal hub for even more including the Sonos Arc Soundbar and Anker’s new Nebula Android TV 4K streamer, just to name a couple.

More on the LG A1 Series 4K HDR Smart OLED TV:

Experience the power of OLED. Change your expectations of TV. Self-lit pixels emit their own light for perfect black, intense color and stunning picture—backed by AI and an advanced processor. Only on OLED. atch every detail with the smooth, crisp picture brought to you by our a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K. It adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically with AI Picture and AI Sound, while AI 4K Upscaling authentically calibrates every scene.

