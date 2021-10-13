Samsung’s 2021 65-inch The Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TV falls to new low following $500 discount

Amazon is now offering the latest Samsung The Frame 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart TV for $1,497.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,998, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $500 in savings attached while beating our previous Prime Day mention by $100. As the latest iteration of Samsung’s unique 4K TV, the newest Frame arrives with all of the expected design cues that let it live up to its name. Gone are the black plastic bezels you’ll find on other TVs and in place is a wood-wrapped form that gives off the appearance of a picture frame. A built-in art gallery mode helps sell that aesthetic, and pairs with inclusions of AirPlay 2, four HDMI inputs, and ample smart streaming service integration. Dive into our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the 43-inch version of the latest Samsung The Frame TV. This model arrives with all of the same features on the lead deal, just in a smaller package that may be better-suited for your particular setup. Clocking in at $948, you’re also looking at a more affordable price tag to go with its smaller screen.

Though if the more stealth designs just don’t interest you as much as a more typical home theater upgrade might, there are plenty of savings to be had on that front, too. Right now, TCL’s new 6-Series Mini-LED Google TVs are on sale for the very first time with some pretty robust features attached. The 120Hz VRR panel will certainly be a highlight for PS5 gamers thanks to the HDMI 2.1 port, but there’s also integration with Google’s latest TV experience for diving into your favorite streaming services and the like. And up with to $100 in savings, now is a great time to dive in.

Samsung Frame 4K TV 2021 features:

The Frame transforms into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV. Activate the built-in motion sensor so whenever you walk into the room, your TV displays one of your favorite selections. Elevate your space to make The Frame your own by enhancing it with different frame styles and color options. A billion stay-true shades of breathtaking color.

