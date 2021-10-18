Apple’s official MagSafe Silicone Case for iPhone 12 mini now $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the official Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe (for iPhone 12 Mini) for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal is available on the black and navy colorways. Regularly $50, and while we have seen them down in the $35.50 range, this is the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon and a great time to pick one up if you didn’t upgrade to iPhone 13. A “silky, soft-touch finish” joins a soft microfiber lining with “built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 12 mini.” This case has undergone “thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process” to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops. Head below for more details.

A great alternative to the official Apple cases is the Spigen Thin Fit. Available in several color options, it starts from just $8 Prime shipped and is among our favorite, affordable third-party brands out there.

Speaking magnetic iPhone accessories, we are also still tracking a great deal on Apple’s new MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My support as well as its MagSafe Battery Pack and some Anker options right here.

You’ll also want to jump into our hands-on with iOttie’s new Velox MagSafe Air Vent Mount alongside these Spigen-made MagSafe mounts for Tesla and the TalkWorks MagSafe-compatible 5,000mAh power bank with USB-C.

More on the Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe:

The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection.

With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 12 mini, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time.

The perfectly aligned magnets make wireless charging faster and easier than ever before. And when it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

