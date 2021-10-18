Nordstrom Rack’s Denim Refresh Event takes up to 65% off Levi’s, Lucky Brand, more

The Nordstrom Rack Men’s Denim Refresh Event takes up to 65% off Levi’s, Lucky Brand, Travis Matthew, Joe’s Jeans, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. Fall is the perfect time to update your jeans and the Lucky Brand 410 Athletic Jeans are a standout from this sale. They’re currently marked down to $50, which is 50% off the original rate. The athletic fit was designed to add comfort with more room in the thighs. Plus, the stretch-infused material promotes all-day comfort. The faded design is very on-trend for the fall season and it has a tapered hem that’s easy to roll for a fashionable look. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Lululemon Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off leggings, joggers, jackets, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!