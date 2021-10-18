Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 fall to Amazon low at $130 + Galaxy SmartTag Bundle $155

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds for $129.99 shipped. Also available as a bundle with the Galaxy SmartTag at $154.99 shipped. For comparison, the earbuds alone go for $150 normally and the bundle $180. Today’s deal is the first price drop we’ve seen on Amazon for just the earbuds, though we have seen them fall to $110 at other retailers previously, with the bundle just $5 above our last mention.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 feature active noise cancellation, a low profile design, and three microphones with noise reduction technology to ensure that your voice is crystal clear when talking on the phone. There’s also Auto Switch function, which lets the earbuds detect what device you’re on between Galaxy smartphones, tablets, watches, and PC, automatically changing to whatever you’re actively using. Learn more in our hands-on coverage then head below for more.

Save some cash when you pick up the Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds which go for $46 at Amazon. While there’s no active noise cancelling, this is a great alternative if you’re on a tighter budget. Just know that you also won’t find other higher-end features here such as Auto Switch, noise reduction technology, and more.

Don’t forget about the other Samsung gear that we’re tracking right now, including the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. Starting first with the Galaxy Watch 4, it’s back down at the all-time low that we’ve tracked of $220 from its normal $250 list price. For the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, it’s currently $150 off its normal going rate marking a new all-time low on Amazon.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2:

Galaxy Buds 2 ear buds take your passion for music to new heights with booming sound that makes you feel like you’re on stage with your favorite band. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out unwanted sounds, helping you keep your focus wherever you are; Low latency Ambient Sound mode picks up the sounds you want to hear, so you always have the perfect audio level for every moment. Galaxy Buds2 have a comfortable, low profile design that’s 10% smaller and lighter than Galaxy Buds+; You may get to the end of your playlist before you remember you’re wearing them at all.

