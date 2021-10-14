Casely’s influencer-worthy iPhone 13 cases go 30% off for Halloween, deals from $20

Casely — makers of wild TikTok-worthy iPhone case designs — has now launched a wide-ranging Halloween sale featuring its new iPhone 13 cases as well as a series of older models as well. While these colorful and vibrant designs really aren’t for everyone, if you are into this kind of thing the Casely collection is definitely worth a closer look. The brand unveiled its new MagSafe iPhone 13 lineup last month and we now have up to 30% off on a large selection of its patterns and designs. Hit the jump for a closer look.

Casely iPhone 13 Halloween Sale:

Casely is now offering 25% off as part of its new Halloween sale on just about all of its case models and a wide selection of patterns for each, all of which can be found on this landing page with free shipping. However, our exclusive discount code will actually knock 30% off your total instead. So be sure to use code 9TO5MAC30 at checkout instead of the code you’ll see advertised with the sale.

It’s hard to go wrong here with a deal like this, but one good example is the Casely Classic iPhone 13 case that drops from $30 down to $21 shipped. The MagSafe-compatible case is available in a wide range of patterns and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked since the iPhone 13 variants released.

You can learn more about the Casely iPhone cases in our launch coverage right here. And be sure to browse through he rest of the Halloween sale for a giant selection of pattern and design options.

Then hit up our master roundup of this year’s best iPhone 13 cases as well as hands-on review for some of the latest models from Coach, Spigen, OtterBox, Speck, and much more.

More on the Casely Classic iPhone 13 case:

This case combines a number of fun and vibrant pattern swatches that will make sure your phone is dressed to kill. The bold prints incorporated into this design include swatches of feisty leopard print, lightning bolts, stars, and stripes. The swatches flow and overlap to create a mesmerizing pattern that really adds a playful punch to your phone.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!