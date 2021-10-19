ASUS’ 2-in-1 Chromebook Flip C536 packs an i3 + 8GB RAM at low of $399 (Reg. $569)

Best Buy is currently offering the 2-in-1 ASUS Chromebook Flip C536 for $399 shipped. Down from its $569 list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model. Packing a 15.6-inch FHD display, this Chromebook has plenty of power to tackle anything you throw at it thanks to the i3 processor and 8GB of RAM. There’s also a 128GB solid-state drive in here, which is plenty of space for a Chromebook since most actions are done online. Ports include USB-C, HDMI, microSD, USB-A, and more. Keep reading for additional details, plus be sure to check out the Best Buy early Black Friday sale for more great deals.

Use just a fraction of your savings to pick up this laptop sleeve. It’s available on Amazon for $9.50 and is designed to hold 15-inch computers, making it perfect for today’s lead deal. This sleeve will allow you to tote your new machine around without worrying about whether it’ll be damaged in your bag.

Of course, you won’t want to forget that Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook Go is currently on sale for $250, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Plus, our latest Android app deals just went live with great ways to save on programs that’ll work well on your brand-new Chromebook.

More on the ASUS Chromebook Flip C536:

ASUS C536EA Chromebook: Stay productive and entertained with this ASUS 15.6-inch Chromebook notebook. The 8GB memory ensure fast startups, while the Intel i3 processor and 128GB SSD offer smooth performance. This ASUS 15.6-inch Chromebook notebook has an LED-backlit FHD display that provides an engaging viewing experience and is easily visible in dark environments.

