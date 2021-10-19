Overhaul the office with Wali’s dual-monitor desk mount at $15 Prime shipped (44% off)

Wali Electric (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Dual-Monitor Desk Mount for $14.99 Prime shipped once the on-page $12 off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $27, today’s deal shaves 44% off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. This streamlined monitor mount from Wali brings a clean and sophisticated look to any desk and is sturdy enough to uphold two 22-pound displays. Each monitor arm can extend, retract, tilt, and more. Owners will be able to swivel screens into portrait or landscape mode, making it very easy to find the most productive option for the task at hand. Both C-clamp and grommet attachments are included, allowing you to pick the optimal solution for your setup.

If you only want to uplift one monitor, why not spend a bit less on Wali’s single-display mount? You can still grab it for $10 Prime shipped thanks to an on-page 50% off coupon. Once set up, owners can rotate, tilt, and swivel a screen with ease.

Since you’re here, there’s a solid chance you’ll find even more deals that are up your alley in our PC gaming and Mac accessory guides. For instance, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is down to $700, SanDisk’s 1TB Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive has hit $120, and even the iClever 10-Outlet/4 USB Surge Protector has returned to a low of $14.50.

WALI Dual-Monitor Desk Mount features:

Compatibility: Fits two monitors up to 27”, maximum support weight up to 22lbs per arm. Mount plates detachable and height adjustable compatible with VESA mounting hole 75x75mm and 100x100mm.

Multiple Options: The two-stage locking system is compatible with 4” C-clamp and 3.1” Grommet Base.

Multiple Adjustment: The high-grade arms extend and retract, +/-90° tilt and swivel to change reading angles, and 360° rotate from landscape to portrait mode.

