Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go with Windows 11 returns to Amazon low at $700

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go i5/8GB/256GB for $699.99 shipped. With a list price of $900 and a going rate of around $800 to $830 at Amazon, today’s deal matches the lowest price that we’ve tracked in new condition and comes within $20 of our previous refurbished mention. Now that Windows 11 is available to the public, you’ll be happy to know that this laptop qualifies for a free upgrade as soon as it arrives. With a 12.4-inch PixelSense Touchscreen display, this laptop is only 2.44lb and 15.69mm thick, making it a fantastic portable machine. You’ll also find Windows Hello sign-in as well as a fingerprint power button and more for a well-rounded machine. Note: The Surface Laptop Go is currently delayed in shipping until the end of the month, but ordering now locks in the discounted price. Take a closer look in our launch coverage then head below for more.

If you’re looking to be more productive on the go, be sure to pick up Microsoft’s Surface Mobile Mouse. It comes in an identical Sandstone color and is built to function without wires. Costing just $28, it utilizes just a fraction of what your savings are from today’s lead deal.

For other on-the-go productivity, consider picking up Sony’s latest XM4 ANC headphones that are currently on sale for $248. That’s a $100 discount from its normal going rate and allows you to block out the noise around you while working. Plus, we have true wireless earbuds on sale from $45 in the roundup, so be sure to give it a look to learn more.

More on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go:

Sleek design and standout value. At just 2.44 pounds, it’s light, portable, and easy to keep by your side throughout the day. Easy to carry — starting at 1,110 g and just 15.69 mm thin

Be productive, browse, and binge watch on the 12.4” PixelSense touchscreen display.

Convenient security with Windows Hello sign-in, plus Fingerprint Power Button with Windows Hello and One Touch sign-in on select models.

