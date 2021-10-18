Power your office with iClever’s 10-Outlet/4 USB Surge Protector at a low of $14.50 (Save 33%)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the iClever 10-Outlet/4 USB Surge Protector for $14.69 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $22, today’s deal shaves over $7 off and is a match for the lowest offer we have tracked. If you’ve got a wall outlet that is desperately in need of some additional power sources, this surge protector is here to save the day. It turns a single outlet into 10 while also delivering four 2.4A USB ports. With a slew of slots at your disposal, you will no longer have to decide which device you need to cut power to in order to make room for something else. You’ll also benefit from 2,100 Joules of surge protection.

If you’re simply in need of a couple more outlets, check out GE’s wall tap at under $4 Prime shipped. It turns one into three and only costs a fraction of the deal above. Bear in mind that not only will you forfeit an abundance of outlets, but also integrated USB ports. That being said, this solution is a handy one that most households will quickly find a use for.

iClever 10-Outlet/4 USB Surge Protector features:

10AC power strip surge protector outlets(2100 Joules) including 2 widely spaced outlet & 8 regular Outlets, 4 USB ports (5V/4.8A, 24W) , 6.6ft heavy duty extension cord (1875W/15A), Surge protector indicator, ground protection indicator and 15A overload protector switch.

Build in smart charging technology, the USB ports will detect your devices automatically and deliver the fastest charge speed up to 2.4A ( 5V/2.4 Max Each Port), 4 USB ports (Total 4.8A/24W) can charge almost any USB device. powerstrip is able to withstand temperature up to 1380℉(750℃), allowing longer lifespan.

