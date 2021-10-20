Jackery 9th anniversary sale takes 15% off power stations and solar panels from $153

Jackery is celebrating its 9th anniversary by launching a new 15% off sale that covers a wide selection of popular portable power stations and solar panels. With deals via its official Amazon storefront and direct, you’ll find some of the best prices to date across the lineup and free shipping across the board. A particular highlight is the Jackery Explorer 500 Power Station at $424.99 when clipping the on-page coupon at Amazon. Also matched direct. Down from $500, you’re looking at $75 in savings alongside the second-best price to date that’s within $25 of the all-time low. Head below for additional details and all of our other top picks from the sale.

Featuring a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, Jackery’s portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Ideal for everything from camping trips to tailgates through the end of fall, Jackery’s Explorer 500 delivers plenty of power in a convenient and transportable package. You’ll also be able to refuel the power station with a solar panel for a truly off-grid setup.

Just like the lead deal, you’ll need to clip the on-page coupon for each listing in order to lock-in the savings.

Other Jackery portable power deals:

Jackery Explorer 500 Power Station features:

Jackery Explorer 500 is a 518Wh lithium Portable Power Station. It is one of the lightest and most portable rechargeable lithium battery generators on the market. Lithium battery power: 518Wh/144,400mAh battery capacity, 500W Rated Power and 1000W Surge Power from the pure-sine wave AC port.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!