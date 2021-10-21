Score a single Apple AirTag at just $26 for today only (Reg. $29)

Today only, Woot is offering a single Apple AirTag for $25.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Normally fetching $29, you’re looking at the second-best price to date on a single one of Apple’s new item finders that is the lowest in over a month.

Having just launched back at the start of summer, Apple’s first step into the item finding market delivered plenty of notable features thanks to the U1 chip. Alongside the headliner of precision finding backed by an AR interface, AirTag will easily pair with your iPhone 13 and more in order to help you locate keys, a backpack, luggage, or really anything else you want to keep tabs on. Plus, there’s a built-in replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Earlier this week we saw elago drop its new iPod Shuffle-inspired AirTag case, which will pair perfectly with the lead deal. Of course, there are also a massive amount of other ways to secure an Apple item finder to your gear. We’ve rounded up all of the best AirTag cases on the market, highlighting various form-factors for just about every use case. Ranging from more premium stylings to rugged models and more, you’ll want to check out everything in our list.

Then head over to our Apple guide for all of the week’s other best markdowns. We’re tracking some enticing offers on everything from new all-time lows on the latest iPad Pro to a clearance sale on the now previous-generation AirPods.

AirTag is an easy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another one in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app. AirTag has your back. Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag (on select iPhone models).

