Bass Pro Shops Flannel Fest offers Carhartt, Columbia, RedHead, more from $10

The Bass Pro Shops Flannel Fest offers deals starting at just $10 and up to 50% off. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score deals on Columbia, Carhartt, RedHead, Natural Reflections, and many more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s RedHead Flannel Long-Sleeve Shirt that’s currently marked down to $10. To compare, this shirt is regularly priced at $20. This style is perfect for fall outings and it can easily be layered under jackets, vests, and more. It’s available in eight different print options and it has a full button-down design that can be left open for a laid back look. Head below to find even more deals from Bass Pro Shops Flannel Fest.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

