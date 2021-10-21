Bass Pro Shops Flannel Fest offers Carhartt, Columbia, RedHead, more from $10

The Bass Pro Shops Flannel Fest offers deals starting at just $10 and up to 50% off. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score deals on Columbia, Carhartt, RedHead, Natural Reflections, and many more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s RedHead Flannel Long-Sleeve Shirt that’s currently marked down to $10. To compare, this shirt is regularly priced at $20. This style is perfect for fall outings and it can easily be layered under jackets, vests, and more. It’s available in eight different print options and it has a full button-down design that can be left open for a laid back look. Head below to find even more deals from Bass Pro Shops Flannel Fest.
Our top picks for men include:
- RedHead Flannel Long-Sleeve Shirt $10 (Orig. $20)
- RedHead Fulton Flex Fit Flannel-Lined Cargo Pants $30 (Orig. $40)
- RedHead Insulated Hooded Flannel Long-Sleeve Shirt $37 (Orig. $53)
- RedHead Skyline Hiking Boots $40 (Orig. $50)
- Columbia Cornell Woods Long-Sleeve Flannel Shirt $30 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Natural Reflections Flannel Long-Sleeve Shirt $20 (Orig. $28)
- Natural Reflections Fleece-Lined Jeans $35 (Orig. $46)
- Columbia Anytime Stretch Hooded Long-Sleeve Shirt $25 (Orig. $55)
- Carhartt Original Fit Blaine Flannel-Lined Jeans $60 (Orig. $70)
- Ascend Flannel Long-Sleeve Tunic $17 (Orig. $34)
- …and even more deals…
