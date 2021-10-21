Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Root Board Game, Hyperspace Delivery Service, more

This morning saw Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro go up for sale alongside a notable AirTag discount. But for now, it is time for all of today’s best game and app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights of today’s software price drops include titles like Root Board Game, Hyperspace Delivery Service, Fine – Photo Editor, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Root Board Game: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Raiders of the North Sea: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Hyperspace Delivery Service: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tsuro – The Game of the Path: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Sagrada: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: “OXXO”: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Fine – Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $2)

Mac: Folder Icons: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $3)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Lock Notes Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RegEx Lab: Regular Expressions: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SnakeSnap!: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cessabit: a Stress Relief Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pixboy – Retro 2D Platformer: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: aWallet Cloud Password Manager: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Deluxe Moon Pro • App & Widget: $1 (Reg. $5)

More on Root Board Game:

The nefarious Marquise de Cat has seized the great woodland, intent on harvesting its riches. Under her rule, the many creatures of the forest have banded together. This Alliance will seek to strengthen its resources and subvert the rule of Cats. In this effort, the Alliance may enlist the help of the wandering Vagabonds who are able to move through the more dangerous woodland paths. Though some may sympathize with the Alliance’s hopes and dreams, these wanderers are old enough to remember the great birds of prey who once controlled the woods.

