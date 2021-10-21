Today’s best game deals: Outriders $20, Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now discounting Outriders Day One Edition for PS5 to $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its original $40 price tag, you’re looking at 50% in savings and the best price yet on the PS5 copy. Having launched earlier this summer, Outriders throws you into a unique co-op RPG shooter that you can play by yourself or with up to two other friends. Learn more about Outriders in our announcement coverage. Then head below for more including Godfall, Resident Evil Village: Deluxe Edition, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Ash makes her in-game debut with latest Apex Legends Escape trailer

‘Can it run Crysis?’ The Crysis Remastered Trilogy is finally available

Call of Duty: Vanguard single-player campaign detailed in latest announcement

Microsoft unveils new TMNT and SpongeBob Xbox Series X consoles

HORI releases Yoshi, Mario, and other HORIPAD Mini controllers for Nintendo Switch

PowerA tidily refuels two Xbox Series X|S controllers with new Duo Charging Station

Microsoft just unveiled the new 20th anniversary Xbox controller and headset

Seagate brings solid-state speeds and green LED bars to its new 1TB Xbox Game Drive

New Nyko Smart Clip Plus for DualSense and Series X|S controllers

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!