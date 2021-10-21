Razer Core X eGPU has a 650W PSU to power any graphics card: $284 (Reg. up to $400)

Amazon is offering the Razer Core X Thunderbolt 3 eGPU for $284.36 shipped. While this model originally sold for $300, it has gone for $400 most of 2021 and today’s deal is within $5 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked there. This eGPU is designed to let you add a graphics card to any laptop or desktop with Thunderbolt 3 support. You’ll find a dedicated 650W power supply that’s capable of sending up to 100W to your laptop for charging over a single cable. It’s compatible with both Windows and macOS, though if you have a Mac you’ll need to utilize a supported AMD GPU, while Windows can use both AMD and NVIDIA. Sound interesting? I used one in my setup when I ran a Mac mini, and we called it the “best eGPU for a MacBook Pro” in our hands-on review at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

Keep in mind that Razer’s eGPU will come with a shorter, 0.5-meter Thunderbolt 3 cable. That is likely not quite long enough for you, as it absolutely was too short for me. A must-have for any Thunderbolt 3 accessory is CableMatter’s 40Gbps 6.6-foot cord. While it will set you back around $60, it’ll give your device a much further reach.

Don’t forget to check out our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save. That’s where you’ll find our massive PC peripheral roundup with prices from $22, including gear from Razer, Logitech, and more. Plus, you can completely sidestep having to use an eGPU with the powerful M1 Pro or M1 Max available in Apple’s latest MacBook Pros which are on sale at up to $295 off already.

More on the Razer Core X:

Desktop Grade Performance: Boosts Thunderbolt 3 laptop performance with support for up to 3 slot wide PCIe full sized desktop graphics cards (graphics card NOT included)

Built-In Power Supply: Includes a 650W ATX PSU with 100W laptop charging via Thunderbolt 3

Compatibility (Windows): Requires Thunderbolt 3 external graphics (eGPU) support with RS45 or later and compatible NVIDIA or AMD graphics cards

Compatibility (macOS): Requires Thunderbolt 3 and High Sierra 10.13.4 or later and compatible AMD graphics cards only (NVIDIA cards not supported)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!